Enecuum Achieves Market Cap of $12.09 Million (ENQ)

Enecuum (CURRENCY:ENQ) traded 6.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 30th. Enecuum has a market capitalization of $12.09 million and $497,282.00 worth of Enecuum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Enecuum coin can now be purchased for about $0.0723 or 0.00000123 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Enecuum has traded up 52.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Enecuum alerts:

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.15 or 0.00022308 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.66 or 0.00046933 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded up 8,000.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00004628 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $380.33 or 0.00645320 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.19 or 0.00068187 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001703 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.11 or 0.00027335 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 35.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000029 BTC.

About Enecuum

Enecuum (ENQ) is a coin. Its launch date was February 13th, 2018. Enecuum’s total supply is 193,478,487 coins and its circulating supply is 167,228,480 coins. The official message board for Enecuum is medium.com/@EnqBlockchain . The official website for Enecuum is new.enecuum.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Hong Kong, the Enecuum is a Blockchain-based transactions platform. In order to provide speed, scalability and network security to the users, the Enecuum has designed a platform that intends to be supported by three different mining algorithms, the PoW (Proof of Work), the PoS (Proof of Stake), and the PoA (Proof-of-Action). Additionally, the Enecuum intends to provide its users with an app in which is possible to mobile mining. The ENQ token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the Enecuum. It is a utility token that aims to serve as a medium of payment for the platform supported services, including mining. “

Enecuum Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enecuum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enecuum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Enecuum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Enecuum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Enecuum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.