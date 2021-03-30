Enel Américas (NYSE:ENIA) & Enel Generación Chile (OTCMKTS:EOCCY) Critical Survey

Enel Américas (NYSE:ENIA) and Enel Generación Chile (OTCMKTS:EOCCY) are both mid-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Enel Américas alerts:

4.0% of Enel Américas shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of Enel Américas shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Enel Américas pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Enel Generación Chile pays an annual dividend of $1.75 per share and has a dividend yield of 18.6%.

Volatility and Risk

Enel Américas has a beta of 1.1, suggesting that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enel Generación Chile has a beta of 1.07, suggesting that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Enel Américas and Enel Generación Chile’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enel Américas $14.31 billion 0.67 $1.61 billion N/A N/A Enel Generación Chile $2.04 billion 1.26 $274.88 million N/A N/A

Enel Américas has higher revenue and earnings than Enel Generación Chile.

Profitability

This table compares Enel Américas and Enel Generación Chile’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enel Américas 10.43% 11.67% 4.70% Enel Generación Chile -13.90% -37.57% -20.67%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Enel Américas and Enel Generación Chile, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enel Américas 0 0 2 0 3.00 Enel Generación Chile 0 0 0 0 N/A

Enel Américas presently has a consensus target price of $9.20, indicating a potential upside of 9.79%. Given Enel Américas’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Enel Américas is more favorable than Enel Generación Chile.

Summary

Enel Américas beats Enel Generación Chile on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Enel Américas Company Profile

Enel AmÃ©ricas S.A., through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity utility company in Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, and Peru. The company generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using hydroelectric and thermal energy sources. As of December 31, 2019, it had 11,267 megawatts of installed generation capacity and 24.7 million distribution customers. The company was formerly known as Enersis AmÃ©ricas S.A. and changed its name to Enel AmÃ©ricas S.A. in December 2016. Enel AmÃ©ricas S.A. was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Santiago, Chile. Enel AmÃ©ricas S.A. is a subsidiary of Enel S.p.A.

Enel Generación Chile Company Profile

Enel GeneraciÃ³n Chile S.A., an electric utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Chile. The company generates electricity through hydro, thermal, and wind power sources. As of December 31, 2019, it had 6,114 megawatts of installed capacity with 28 generation facilities and a total of 110 generation units. The company also supplies its electricity to regulated electricity distribution companies; unregulated industrial firms primarily in the mining, pulp, and steel sectors; and the pool market. Further it provides engineering consulting services. The company was formerly known as Empresa Nacional de Electricidad S.A. and changed its name to Enel GeneraciÃ³n Chile S.A. in November 2016. The company was founded in 1943 and is headquartered in Santiago, Chile. Enel GeneraciÃ³n Chile S.A. is a subsidiary of Enel Chile S.A.

Receive News & Ratings for Enel Américas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enel Américas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.