Enel (BIT:ENEL) Given a €9.40 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Enel (BIT:ENEL) has been assigned a €9.40 ($11.06) price objective by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ENEL. Kepler Capital Markets set a €8.50 ($10.00) target price on Enel and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €10.00 ($11.76) price target on Enel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a €9.20 ($10.82) price target on Enel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €12.50 ($14.71) price target on Enel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Bank of America set a €10.80 ($12.71) price target on Enel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €9.46 ($11.13).

Enel has a 52-week low of €4.16 ($4.89) and a 52-week high of €5.59 ($6.58).

Enel SpA operates as an integrated electricity and gas operator worldwide. The company generates, transmits, distributes, purchases, transports, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; supplies LNG; designs, develops, constructs, operates, manages, and maintains generation plants and distribution grids; and designs, constructs, and operates merchant lines.

