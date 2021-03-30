Energi Price Up 53.1% Over Last Week (NRG)

Energi (CURRENCY:NRG) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 30th. During the last seven days, Energi has traded 53.1% higher against the dollar. Energi has a market cap of $172.97 million and approximately $6.40 million worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Energi coin can now be purchased for $4.42 or 0.00007474 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Energi alerts:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002240 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $144.30 or 0.00243935 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000683 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.12 or 0.00017102 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 25% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000691 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00011030 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 23.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00003246 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,295.51 or 0.03880552 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.69 or 0.00051885 BTC.

Energi Profile

Energi uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 14th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 39,123,799 coins. Energi’s official Twitter account is @Energicrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Energi is /r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Energi is www.energi.world

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future. “

Buying and Selling Energi

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Energi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Energi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.