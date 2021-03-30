Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its stake in shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) by 79.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 38,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150,152 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.06% of Energizer worth $1,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Energizer by 92.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 4,585 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Energizer by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 32,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after buying an additional 5,158 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Energizer by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 54,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after buying an additional 5,580 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Energizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,318,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Energizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $102,000. Institutional investors own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ENR opened at $48.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.70, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.34. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $26.63 and a one year high of $53.19. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.82, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.17.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $846.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $790.09 million. Energizer had a negative net margin of 3.40% and a positive return on equity of 42.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.95%.

In other news, Director Robert V. Vitale bought 2,500 shares of Energizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $42.11 per share, with a total value of $105,275.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,725 shares in the company, valued at $746,399.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Stephen Lavigne bought 3,000 shares of Energizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $41.98 per share, for a total transaction of $125,940.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 137,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,754,702.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ENR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Energizer from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Energizer from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Energizer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist increased their target price on shares of Energizer from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Energizer from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.07.

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries.

