Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) Given “Buy” Rating at Roth Capital

Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Roth Capital in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $6.50 target price on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $2.50. Roth Capital’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.24% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on UUUU. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Energy Fuels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on Energy Fuels from $4.50 to $7.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.88.

Get Energy Fuels alerts:

UUUU opened at $5.69 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $764.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.35 and a beta of 1.72. Energy Fuels has a one year low of $0.97 and a one year high of $7.83.

In other Energy Fuels news, VP Dee Ann Nazarenus sold 16,017 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.30, for a total transaction of $68,873.10. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,956.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Curtis Moore sold 24,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.01, for a total value of $99,247.50. Insiders sold a total of 43,767 shares of company stock worth $184,591 in the last 90 days. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UUUU. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Energy Fuels during the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Fuels by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,733,395 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,912,000 after buying an additional 195,427 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Fuels by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,904,807 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,415,000 after buying an additional 1,015,957 shares during the period. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Fuels during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Fuels by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 188,592 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 12,732 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.33% of the company’s stock.

Energy Fuels Company Profile

Energy Fuels, Inc operates as a mining development company, which engages in the exploration and evaluation of uranium and vanadium properties. Its projects include Nichols Ranch, Alta Mesa, and White Mesa Mill. The company was founded by George E. L. Glasier and John David Mason in 1987 and is headquartered in Lakewood, CO.

Featured Story: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.