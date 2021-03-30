Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) Shares Down 4.4%

Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) shares fell 4.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.42 and last traded at $5.44. 64,575 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 5,457,191 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.69.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on UUUU shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Energy Fuels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target (up previously from $2.50) on shares of Energy Fuels in a research note on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on Energy Fuels from $4.50 to $7.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Energy Fuels currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.88.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.30. The firm has a market cap of $734.80 million, a P/E ratio of -18.35 and a beta of 1.72.

In other news, insider Curtis Moore sold 24,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.01, for a total value of $99,247.50. Also, VP Dee Ann Nazarenus sold 16,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.30, for a total transaction of $68,873.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,956.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 43,767 shares of company stock worth $184,591 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. swisspartners Ltd. purchased a new position in Energy Fuels in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Fuels during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,190,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Energy Fuels by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 57,597 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 11,142 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Energy Fuels during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Energy Fuels by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 5,359 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.33% of the company’s stock.

Energy Fuels

Energy Fuels, Inc operates as a mining development company, which engages in the exploration and evaluation of uranium and vanadium properties. Its projects include Nichols Ranch, Alta Mesa, and White Mesa Mill. The company was founded by George E. L. Glasier and John David Mason in 1987 and is headquartered in Lakewood, CO.

