Energycoin (ENRG) Price Up 60.8% Over Last Week

Energycoin (CURRENCY:ENRG) traded 22.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 30th. Energycoin has a market capitalization of $432,418.93 and $60.00 worth of Energycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Energycoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Energycoin has traded up 60.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.45 or 0.00021116 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00002602 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.87 or 0.00015042 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00010384 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000509 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00004714 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00006482 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Energycoin Profile

ENRG is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on April 30th, 2014. Energycoin’s total supply is 122,325,446 coins. The Reddit community for Energycoin is /r/energycoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Energycoin’s official Twitter account is @energycoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Energycoin is energycoin.eu

Buying and Selling Energycoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energycoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Energycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

