EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Shares Bought by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its stake in shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned about 0.05% of EnerSys worth $1,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its position in EnerSys by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 109,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,075,000 after purchasing an additional 32,766 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in EnerSys by 1,256.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 111,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,464,000 after buying an additional 103,007 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in EnerSys by 0.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 64,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,315,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in EnerSys during the third quarter worth about $3,913,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in EnerSys by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $891,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ENS opened at $90.04 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.02, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. EnerSys has a 52-week low of $41.43 and a 52-week high of $104.47.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $751.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $761.34 million. EnerSys had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 3.27%. EnerSys’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that EnerSys will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.96%.

Separately, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of EnerSys from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th.

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. The company offers energy systems, which combine enclosures, power conversion, power distribution, and energy storage are used in the telecommunication, broadband and utility industries, uninterruptible power supplies, and other applications requiring stored energy solutions; motive power batteries and chargers that are utilized in electric forklift trucks and other industrial electric powered vehicles; and specialty batteries, which are used in aerospace and defense applications, large over-the-road trucks, automotive, medical, and security systems applications.

