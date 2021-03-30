Engineers Gate Manager LP Acquires 38,664 Shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) by 298.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,624 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,664 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $1,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EXEL. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Exelixis by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 113,058 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,269,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Exelixis by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,712 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Exelixis by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,825 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Exelixis by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,891 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Exelixis by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 49,614 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $996,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Vincent T. Marchesi sold 24,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.29, for a total transaction of $537,122.13. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 424,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,460,210.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Christopher J. Senner sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $750,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 444,097 shares of company stock worth $9,866,722 over the last three months. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXEL opened at $22.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.51 and its 200-day moving average is $21.99. Exelixis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.95 and a 1 year high of $27.80.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $270.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.44 million. Exelixis had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 15.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. Research analysts predict that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Exelixis in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Exelixis from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Exelixis from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Exelixis in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised Exelixis from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.82.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

