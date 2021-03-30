Engineers Gate Manager LP Acquires Shares of 106,203 The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS)

Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 106,203 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,013,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP owned 0.21% of The Container Store Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in The Container Store Group by 134.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,765 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,732 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in The Container Store Group by 147.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,793 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,855 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in The Container Store Group during the third quarter valued at $65,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Container Store Group by 20.1% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,687 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Container Store Group in the third quarter worth $76,000. 84.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised The Container Store Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, December 19th.

In related news, Director Timothy John Flynn sold 5,000,000 shares of The Container Store Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total transaction of $75,750,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 65.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Container Store Group stock opened at $15.52 on Tuesday. The Container Store Group, Inc. has a one year low of $1.87 and a one year high of $19.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $783.59 million, a P/E ratio of 33.34 and a beta of 1.59.

The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $275.48 million during the quarter. The Container Store Group had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 2.12%. Sell-side analysts expect that The Container Store Group, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Container Store Group, Inc operates as a retailer of storage and organization products and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, The Container Store and Elfa. The company provides approximately 11,000 products designed to help customers. Its merchandise category includes Custom Closets, including elfa, Laren, and Avera branded products and installation services, as well as closet lifestyle department products; storage, long-term storage, and shelving; kitchen and trash; office, collections, and hooks; bath, travel, and laundry; gift packaging, seasonal, and impulse; and others.

