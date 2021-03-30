Engineers Gate Manager LP Buys 12,436 Shares of Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK)

Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in shares of Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK) by 25.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,136 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,436 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP owned about 0.44% of Kirkland’s worth $1,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KIRK. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in Kirkland’s during the 4th quarter valued at $5,484,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kirkland’s during the 3rd quarter worth $2,462,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kirkland’s by 1,497.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 297,468 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,319,000 after purchasing an additional 278,847 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of Kirkland’s during the 4th quarter worth $4,649,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Kirkland’s by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,169,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $20,909,000 after purchasing an additional 257,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Jeffrey T. Martin sold 40,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total value of $726,132.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 99,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,793,189.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Kirkland’s in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ KIRK opened at $24.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $354.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.54 and a beta of 2.16. Kirkland’s, Inc. has a one year low of $0.68 and a one year high of $33.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.36 and its 200-day moving average is $17.91.

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The specialty retailer reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40. Kirkland’s had a positive return on equity of 0.64% and a negative net margin of 1.68%.

Kirkland’s Profile

Kirkland's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of home dÃ©cor in the United States. The company's stores provide various merchandise, including holiday dÃ©cor, furniture, ornamental wall dÃ©cor, decorative accessories, art, textiles, mirrors, fragrance and accessories, lamps, artificial floral products, housewares, outdoor living items, gifts, and frames.

