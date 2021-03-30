Engineers Gate Manager LP Buys 1,392 Shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO)

Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) by 29.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,096 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP owned about 0.07% of Cavco Industries worth $1,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ashford Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Cavco Industries by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 68,047 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,939,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Cavco Industries by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,261 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cavco Industries by 72.0% during the fourth quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 97,016 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,021,000 after purchasing an additional 40,596 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Cavco Industries by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 71,442 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Corp lifted its position in Cavco Industries by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 3,299 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cavco Industries stock opened at $230.81 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $220.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $193.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.02 and a 52-week high of $232.88. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.16 and a beta of 1.20.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The construction company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.39. Cavco Industries had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The firm had revenue of $288.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVCO has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cavco Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Cavco Industries from $234.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st.

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails manufactured homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its manufactured homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, and Destiny brands.

