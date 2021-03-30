Engineers Gate Manager LP Buys 1,815 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 141.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Twilio were worth $1,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Twilio by 553.3% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 98 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twilio during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Twilio during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twilio during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twilio during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Twilio stock opened at $315.08 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.94, a current ratio of 10.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Twilio Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.25 and a 12-month high of $457.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $381.56 and its 200 day moving average is $332.59. The company has a market capitalization of $53.71 billion, a PE ratio of -110.94 and a beta of 1.51.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.55. Twilio had a negative net margin of 26.01% and a negative return on equity of 5.43%. The company had revenue of $548.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.64 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Twilio news, insider Chee Chew sold 1,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.88, for a total transaction of $723,775.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.42, for a total transaction of $19,028,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 218,042 shares of company stock worth $85,151,053. Corporate insiders own 6.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Twilio from $360.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Twilio from $420.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Twilio from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of Twilio from $420.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Twilio from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $442.36.

Twilio Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

