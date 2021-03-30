Engineers Gate Manager LP Buys New Shares in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,453 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,091,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SYK. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 510 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Stryker by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,681 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,127,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP increased its holdings in Stryker by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 1,043 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Concentric Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,972 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,159,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 2,306 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. 71.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.01, for a total transaction of $492,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,321 shares in the company, valued at $3,031,089.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

SYK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Stryker from $272.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Stryker from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Stryker in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Stryker from $228.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.29.

Stryker stock opened at $242.03 on Tuesday. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $142.00 and a 1 year high of $250.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $240.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $230.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $91.05 billion, a PE ratio of 52.50, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.26. Stryker had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 20.94%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.51%.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical device products that are used in various medical specialties.

