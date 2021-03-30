Engineers Gate Manager LP Decreases Stake in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Engineers Gate Manager LP reduced its position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) by 63.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 47,302 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $1,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 112.8% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 68.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. 76.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Fidelity National Financial news, President Michael Joseph Nolan sold 76,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.89, for a total value of $3,108,212.46. Following the sale, the president now owns 346,525 shares in the company, valued at $14,169,407.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Raymond R. Quirk sold 116,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.36, for a total transaction of $4,578,355.20. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FNF opened at $41.02 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.74. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.12 and a 52-week high of $42.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.32.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.69. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.48%.

FNF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fidelity National Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.80.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

