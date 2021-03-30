Engineers Gate Manager LP Decreases Stake in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM)

Engineers Gate Manager LP lowered its holdings in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) by 42.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 17,340 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in PNM Resources were worth $1,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of PNM Resources in the third quarter worth $29,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of PNM Resources in the fourth quarter worth $110,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PNM Resources in the fourth quarter worth $200,000. XTX Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of PNM Resources in the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

PNM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of PNM Resources in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut PNM Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.63.

Shares of PNM opened at $49.04 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.59. The stock has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.51. PNM Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.24 and a 52 week high of $50.25.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15. The business had revenue of $359.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.86 million. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 12.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PNM Resources, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a $0.327 dividend. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. PNM Resources’s payout ratio is 60.65%.

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

