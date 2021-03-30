Engineers Gate Manager LP Grows Position in Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS)

Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its holdings in shares of Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) by 472.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,737 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,647 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP owned approximately 0.19% of Nautilus worth $1,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Nautilus by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,528 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nautilus by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 103,623 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,880,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nautilus by 451.3% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,742 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Nautilus by 2.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 61,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,059,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nautilus in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NLS opened at $14.77 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.76. The company has a market capitalization of $448.11 million, a P/E ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Nautilus, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.16 and a 1-year high of $31.38.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The specialty retailer reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $189.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.73 million. Nautilus had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 51.32%. Nautilus’s quarterly revenue was up 81.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nautilus, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NLS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nautilus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Roth Capital lowered their price target on shares of Nautilus from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Nautilus from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.57.

Nautilus, Inc, a fitness solutions company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer and commercial use in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers specialized cardio products, treadmills, ellipticals, bike products, home gyms, dumbbells, barbells, and kettlebells primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal brands, as well as fitness digital platform under the JRNY brand.

