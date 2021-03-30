Engineers Gate Manager LP Has $1.03 Million Stock Holdings in Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD)

Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its holdings in shares of Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) by 96.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,900 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP owned approximately 0.12% of Rite Aid worth $1,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RAD. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Rite Aid by 116.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 537,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,105,000 after purchasing an additional 289,412 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Rite Aid by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 132,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after buying an additional 6,282 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Rite Aid by 7.9% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 16,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Rite Aid by 3.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 50,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Rite Aid by 82.1% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 552,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,245,000 after purchasing an additional 249,165 shares during the period. 52.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RAD. TheStreet upgraded Rite Aid from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rite Aid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Rite Aid from $17.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.75.

NYSE:RAD opened at $18.98 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.27. Rite Aid Co. has a twelve month low of $8.85 and a twelve month high of $32.48.

Rite Aid Company Profile

Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of other merchandise, including over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care items, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal merchandise, and other every day and convenience products.

