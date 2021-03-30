Engineers Gate Manager LP Has $1.09 Million Stock Position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD)

Engineers Gate Manager LP lowered its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) by 58.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 95,502 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 133,703 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP owned 0.06% of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals worth $1,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IRWD. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 118.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,005,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,846,000 after buying an additional 1,088,000 shares in the last quarter. HealthInvest Partners AB acquired a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,511,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 617.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 894,711 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,047,000 after buying an additional 770,078 shares in the last quarter. Camber Capital Management LP boosted its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 11.5% in the third quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 7,250,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,214,000 after buying an additional 750,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 828.4% in the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 422,348 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,806,000 after buying an additional 376,857 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, Director Alexander J. Denner bought 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.54 per share, for a total transaction of $790,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexander J. Denner purchased 505,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.20 per share, with a total value of $4,646,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 37,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,164.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 1,600,000 shares of company stock worth $15,552,210. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IRWD stock opened at $10.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 13.17, a current ratio of 13.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.91. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.63 and a 12-month high of $12.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.67.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $116.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.50 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 27.77% and a negative return on equity of 240.80%. Research analysts expect that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

IRWD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.17.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and Mexico, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European Union.

