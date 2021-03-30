Engineers Gate Manager LP Has $1.10 Million Position in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its position in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) by 334.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,942 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $1,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Royal Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Royal Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Royal Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Ossiam grew its holdings in Royal Gold by 1,031.0% during the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Royal Gold during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RGLD opened at $107.79 on Tuesday. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.27 and a 12 month high of $147.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.94, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 8.37, a quick ratio of 8.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. Royal Gold had a net margin of 44.76% and a return on equity of 7.56%. The business had revenue of $158.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.58%.

In other Royal Gold news, VP Randy Shefman sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.19, for a total transaction of $98,271.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $675,667.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

RGLD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Royal Gold in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $143.00 price target for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Royal Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Royal Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $155.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Royal Gold presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.27.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

