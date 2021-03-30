Engineers Gate Manager LP Increases Stock Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 184.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,130 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 4,620 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $1,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SWKS. F M Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $404,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 66.4% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 245,895 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,591,000 after purchasing an additional 98,157 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 52.8% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 11,725 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 4,050 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $961,000. Institutional investors own 76.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $179.32 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $157.09. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.51 and a 12-month high of $195.82. The firm has a market cap of $29.57 billion, a PE ratio of 37.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $1.27. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.28% and a return on equity of 21.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 68.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 38.39%.

Skyworks Solutions announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, January 28th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

SWKS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Bank of America lowered shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.20.

In related news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.35, for a total transaction of $676,312.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.94, for a total transaction of $152,940.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,429,989. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

