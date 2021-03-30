Engineers Gate Manager LP Invests $1.10 Million in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 63,522 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,096,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP owned 0.05% of Tri Pointe Homes as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the fourth quarter worth $1,118,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 352,425 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,079,000 after buying an additional 37,746 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the fourth quarter worth $381,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 33,450 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 4,056 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 38,075 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 7,183 shares during the period.

In other Tri Pointe Homes news, Director Steven J. Gilbert sold 6,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total transaction of $142,437.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 56,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,162,303.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Glenn J. Keeler sold 13,169 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total value of $264,828.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,115 shares of company stock worth $1,686,268 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Tri Pointe Homes stock opened at $19.95 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.31 and a 1-year high of $22.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 1.59.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The construction company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.28. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 8.54%. On average, research analysts expect that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TPH. Wolfe Research began coverage on Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Tri Pointe Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Tri Pointe Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.71.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. The company operates a portfolio of six brands across ten states, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Virginia.

