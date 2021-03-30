Engineers Gate Manager LP Invests $1.13 Million in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,125,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the third quarter worth $35,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in BioNTech in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BioNTech in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in BioNTech by 466.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in BioNTech in the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. 10.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BioNTech alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on BNTX. SVB Leerink increased their target price on BioNTech from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Bank of America lowered BioNTech from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $123.00 to $126.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BioNTech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of BioNTech from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $126.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.56.

Shares of BNTX opened at $95.91 on Tuesday. BioNTech SE has a fifty-two week low of $37.00 and a fifty-two week high of $131.00. The company has a market capitalization of $23.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.96 and a beta of -1.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.57.

About BioNTech

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/II trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in preclinical trail for non-small cell lung cancer.

Featured Story: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for BioNTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioNTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.