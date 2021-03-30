Engineers Gate Manager LP Makes New $1.04 Million Investment in Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN)

Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 18,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,043,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP owned about 0.07% of Kaman as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Kaman during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Kaman during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kaman during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Kaman during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Kaman during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 90.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Kaman from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

NYSE KAMN opened at $51.15 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.72 and its 200 day moving average is $50.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Kaman Co. has a 12 month low of $29.48 and a 12 month high of $59.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 1,705.57 and a beta of 1.26.

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $185.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.90 million. Kaman had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 0.14%. On average, analysts forecast that Kaman Co. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Kaman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.08%.

Kaman Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the aerospace, medical, and industrial markets. The company produces and markets aircraft bearings and components; super precision miniature ball bearings; spring energized seals, springs, and contacts; and metallic and composite aero structures for commercial, military, and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircrafts.

