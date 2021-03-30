Engineers Gate Manager LP Makes New Investment in Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS)

Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 30,530 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,058,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP owned 0.18% of Cooper-Standard as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CPS. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Cooper-Standard by 148.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,261 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 20,475 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Cooper-Standard by 6.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 40,645 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 2,467 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Cooper-Standard by 2.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 170,717 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Cooper-Standard by 15.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,308 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 6,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Cooper-Standard during the third quarter valued at $156,000. 96.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cooper-Standard alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CPS opened at $32.52 on Tuesday. Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.25 and a 1-year high of $47.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.79. The company has a market capitalization of $549.49 million, a PE ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 3.21.

Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The auto parts company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Cooper-Standard had a negative return on equity of 23.50% and a negative net margin of 12.80%.

About Cooper-Standard

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary, Cooper-Standard Automotive Inc, designs, manufactures, and sells sealing, fuel and brake delivery, and fluid transfer systems worldwide. The company's sealing systems include obstacle detection sensor system, flush glass systems, dynamic seals, variable extrusion systems, static seals, specialty sealing products, encapsulated glasses, stainless steel trims, and textured surfaces with cloth appearance.

Featured Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper-Standard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper-Standard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.