Engineers Gate Manager LP Raises Position in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)

Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) by 80.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,091 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Essent Group were worth $1,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ESNT. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Essent Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Essent Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Essent Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Essent Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $163,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Essent Group by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 95.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ESNT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Essent Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on Essent Group from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Essent Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.75.

Shares of NYSE ESNT opened at $44.68 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.09. Essent Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of $20.90 and a 52-week high of $49.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 1.34.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.12). Essent Group had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 46.59%. The business had revenue of $247.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Essent Group Ltd. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.31%.

In other news, SVP Mary Lourdes Gibbons sold 3,850 shares of Essent Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.09, for a total transaction of $185,146.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 211,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,166,803.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Lawrence E. Mcalee, Jr. sold 14,523 shares of Essent Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.17, for a total value of $656,003.91. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 169,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,664,400.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,373 shares of company stock worth $1,071,600 in the last three months. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; and contract underwriting services.

