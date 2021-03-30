Engineers Gate Manager LP Raises Stake in Forterra, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRTA)

Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its position in Forterra, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRTA) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,960 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 5,331 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP owned approximately 0.10% of Forterra worth $1,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Forterra by 1,783.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,335,449 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,968,000 after buying an additional 1,264,529 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Forterra by 27.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,719 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 2,299 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Forterra by 5.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 45,514 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in Forterra in the third quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Forterra by 443.2% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 60,246 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 49,156 shares during the last quarter. 93.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FRTA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Forterra from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Forterra in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup downgraded Forterra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Forterra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective (up previously from $23.00) on shares of Forterra in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

Shares of Forterra stock opened at $23.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 48.50 and a beta of 2.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.79 and a 200 day moving average of $17.96. Forterra, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.75 and a 52 week high of $23.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.42.

Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The construction company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.31. Forterra had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 2.17%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Forterra, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Forterra Profile

Forterra, Inc manufactures and sells pipe and precast products in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through Drainage Pipe & Products; and Water Pipe & Products segments. The company offers concrete drainage pipes used for storm water applications, residential and non-residential site developments, sanitary sewers, low-pressure sewer force mains, tunneled systems, treatment plant piping, and utility tunnels.

