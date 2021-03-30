Engineers Gate Manager LP Sells 10,561 Shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM)

Engineers Gate Manager LP lowered its stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) by 23.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,561 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in NGM Biopharmaceuticals were worth $1,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NGM. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 131,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,984,000 after buying an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 169.6% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NGM opened at $27.43 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.56 and its 200 day moving average is $26.60. NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.71 and a fifty-two week high of $32.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of -20.62 and a beta of 1.97.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.07. NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 29.47% and a negative net margin of 91.64%. As a group, analysts anticipate that NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NGM Biopharmaceuticals news, insider Jin-Long Chen sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.66, for a total value of $666,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 970,005 shares in the company, valued at $25,860,333.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 50.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NGM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. B. Riley upped their price objective on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “top pick” rating on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.11.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic, and ophthalmic diseases. The company's product candidates include Aldafermin, an engineered variant of the FGF19 human hormone in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); NGM313, an agonistic antibody that activates fibroblast growth factor receptor 1c-beta-klotho, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for use in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and NASH; and NGM395, which is engineered variant of the GDF15 human hormone for use in the treatment of metabolic syndrome.

