Engineers Gate Manager LP Sells 120,553 Shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Engineers Gate Manager LP reduced its stake in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) by 66.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,629 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 120,553 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in BOX were worth $1,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BOX. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in BOX during the third quarter worth $40,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BOX during the third quarter worth $73,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in BOX by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,820 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in BOX during the third quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BOX by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,880 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BOX opened at $23.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.00 and a beta of 1.34. Box, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.95 and a twelve month high of $26.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $198.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.59 million. BOX had a negative return on equity of 124.79% and a negative net margin of 9.12%. BOX’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Box, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on BOX. DA Davidson upped their target price on BOX from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of BOX in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of BOX from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of BOX in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of BOX from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.75.

In other BOX news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total transaction of $634,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,090,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,068,039.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total transaction of $823,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,120,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,499,147.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

