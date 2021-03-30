Engineers Gate Manager LP Sells 16,873 Shares of RH (NYSE:RH)

Engineers Gate Manager LP lowered its stake in RH (NYSE:RH) by 87.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,873 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in RH were worth $1,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in RH by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,207,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,862,000 after purchasing an additional 382,775 shares during the period. D1 Capital Partners L.P. boosted its stake in RH by 108.0% in the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,133,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,197,000 after purchasing an additional 588,388 shares during the period. Pelham Capital Ltd. bought a new position in RH in the 4th quarter worth about $128,214,000. Woodson Capital Management LP bought a new position in RH in the 3rd quarter worth about $83,488,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in RH by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 174,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,191,000 after purchasing an additional 7,417 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE RH opened at $565.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59. RH has a 1-year low of $84.61 and a 1-year high of $610.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $492.45 and its 200 day moving average is $442.92.

RH (NYSE:RH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $5.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.78 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $812.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $796.31 million. RH had a return on equity of 354.62% and a net margin of 7.78%. RH’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.72 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that RH will post 17.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on RH. Cowen raised their target price on RH from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on RH from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on RH in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $560.00 price target for the company. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on RH from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded RH from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $335.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $508.22.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, restorationhardware.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

