Engineers Gate Manager LP Sells 19,915 Shares of Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD)

Engineers Gate Manager LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) by 44.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,060 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 19,915 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Cornerstone OnDemand were worth $1,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. P2 Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,284,526 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $100,611,000 after acquiring an additional 47,900 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand during the 4th quarter worth about $435,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 423,679 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,659,000 after acquiring an additional 7,880 shares during the period. Needham Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Cornerstone OnDemand during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,166,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Cornerstone OnDemand by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 36,569 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares during the last quarter. 79.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Patricia Coughlin sold 7,068 shares of Cornerstone OnDemand stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total transaction of $302,015.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,106,342.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Adam L. Miller sold 39,310 shares of Cornerstone OnDemand stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.91, for a total transaction of $1,922,652.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,814,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,727,288.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,588 shares of company stock valued at $3,271,211. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CSOD opened at $42.87 on Tuesday. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.69 and a 1-year high of $55.50. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of -84.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.83.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The software maker reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.37. Cornerstone OnDemand had a negative net margin of 4.70% and a positive return on equity of 51.19%. The company had revenue of $206.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.72 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CSOD shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 19th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $47.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.10.

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and people development solutions as software-as-a-service worldwide. Its enterprise people development solutions comprise learning solutions, which provide learning management software to scale with the organization and support compliance, knowledge sharing, and employee-driven development training to close skills gaps; content solution, which provides learning content from its own studios and various quality partners; performance solutions, which provide tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, compensation management, and succession planning; careers solution, which helps employees understand how to get from their current position to future strategic roles with continuous feedback, goal setting, development plans, career exploration, and engagement survey tools; recruiting solutions, which help organizations to attract, hire, and onboard the right employees; and HR solution, which provides an aggregated view of employee data with workforce planning, self-service management, and compliance reporting capabilities.

