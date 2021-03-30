Engineers Gate Manager LP Sells 39,972 Shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Engineers Gate Manager LP reduced its position in shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) by 47.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,074 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 39,972 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in The Chemours were worth $1,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CC. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in The Chemours in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its holdings in The Chemours by 949.7% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 3,401 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,077 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in The Chemours in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in The Chemours in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in The Chemours in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. 74.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of The Chemours stock opened at $28.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.18 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.69. The Chemours Company has a 12-month low of $7.02 and a 12-month high of $29.37.

The Chemours (NYSE:CC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.25. The Chemours had a negative net margin of 2.35% and a positive return on equity of 46.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Chemours Company will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. The Chemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.84%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CC. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of The Chemours from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Alembic Global Advisors began coverage on shares of The Chemours in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Chemours from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of The Chemours from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of The Chemours from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.36.

The Chemours Company Profile

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Fluoroproducts, Chemical Solutions, and Titanium Technologies. The Fluoroproducts segment offers fluorochemicals, including refrigerants, foam blowing agents, and propellants under the Freon and Opteon brand names; fluoropolymers, such as industrial resins, specialty products, and coatings under the Teflon, Viton, Krytox, and Nafion brands; and fluoroelastomer products under the Viton brand name for electronics, communications, automotive, wire and cable, energy, oil and gas, aerospace, and other applications.

