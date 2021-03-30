Engineers Gate Manager LP Sells 44,929 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Engineers Gate Manager LP lessened its holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 62.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,470 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 44,929 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in American International Group were worth $1,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AIG. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of American International Group by 50.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,560,926 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $740,576,000 after purchasing an additional 6,533,688 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American International Group in the third quarter worth $34,765,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its position in American International Group by 10.6% during the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 5,480,834 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $150,887,000 after acquiring an additional 524,168 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in American International Group during the fourth quarter worth $16,575,000. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory bought a new stake in American International Group during the fourth quarter worth $15,418,000. 87.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on AIG. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of American International Group from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of American International Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of American International Group from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of American International Group from $39.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American International Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

AIG stock opened at $46.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.28 billion, a PE ratio of -8.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. American International Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.90 and a 52 week high of $49.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.84.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.04 billion. American International Group had a negative net margin of 10.82% and a positive return on equity of 3.62%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.89%.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

