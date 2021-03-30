Engineers Gate Manager LP Sells 74,406 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Engineers Gate Manager LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 70.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,760 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 74,406 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Corning were worth $1,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCF National Bank raised its stake in shares of Corning by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 53,320 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 6,312 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Corning by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 36,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 12,600 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Corning by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 122,137 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,399,000 after acquiring an additional 14,398 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its stake in Corning by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 23,768 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in Corning by 264.5% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 108,851 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,919,000 after acquiring an additional 78,990 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GLW. UBS Group began coverage on Corning in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upgraded Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Corning from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Corning from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Corning presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.80.

In other news, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 146,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total transaction of $5,533,778.46. Also, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 8,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.16, for a total value of $311,004.00. Insiders have sold 303,496 shares of company stock valued at $11,806,697 in the last three months. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE GLW opened at $43.40 on Tuesday. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $17.82 and a 12 month high of $44.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 217.00, a PEG ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.05 and a 200-day moving average of $36.32.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. Corning had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 2.71%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. Corning’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a positive change from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Corning’s payout ratio is presently 54.55%.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

