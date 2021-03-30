Engineers Gate Manager LP Takes $1.06 Million Position in The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW)

Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 79,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,059,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP owned approximately 0.23% of The Manitowoc at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Manitowoc by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 17,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in The Manitowoc by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 89,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in The Manitowoc by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 19,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in The Manitowoc by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 397,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865 shares during the period. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in The Manitowoc in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Manitowoc stock opened at $20.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.86. The Manitowoc Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.24 and a twelve month high of $23.85. The firm has a market cap of $691.62 million, a P/E ratio of -58.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 2.26.

The Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.10. The Manitowoc had a negative net margin of 0.79% and a negative return on equity of 1.02%. The business had revenue of $430.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Manitowoc Company, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MTW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Manitowoc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of The Manitowoc from $17.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Manitowoc from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of The Manitowoc from $17.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of The Manitowoc from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.89.

The Manitowoc Company Profile

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

