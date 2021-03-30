Engineers Gate Manager LP Takes $1.13 Million Position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,126,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new position in shares of Exact Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,725,000. Baldwin Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exact Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. Blue Water Life Science Advisors LLC bought a new position in Exact Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,970,000. Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new position in Exact Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $369,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Exact Sciences by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 469,636 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $62,223,000 after acquiring an additional 24,026 shares during the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on EXAS shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $169.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Exact Sciences from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.00.

In related news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 31,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.74, for a total transaction of $4,095,734.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Sarah Condella sold 2,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.30, for a total transaction of $280,369.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 73,004 shares in the company, valued at $9,950,445.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 92,242 shares of company stock worth $12,210,520 over the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ EXAS opened at $119.83 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.04, a current ratio of 6.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Exact Sciences Co. has a 12-month low of $53.66 and a 12-month high of $159.54. The company has a market capitalization of $20.26 billion, a PE ratio of -54.22 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $135.73 and its 200-day moving average is $124.72.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The medical research company reported ($2.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($2.60). Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 25.27% and a negative return on equity of 11.71%. The business had revenue of $466.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.98 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Exact Sciences Co. will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype MAP, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

