Engineers Gate Manager LP Takes Position in McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE)

Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 64,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,083,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCFE. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of McAfee during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of McAfee during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,068,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of McAfee during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,331,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina bought a new position in shares of McAfee during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, Bank Hapoalim BM bought a new position in shares of McAfee during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,074,000.

Get McAfee alerts:

MCFE opened at $22.16 on Tuesday. McAfee Corp. has a 12-month low of $14.80 and a 12-month high of $24.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.80.

McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $777.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.65 million. McAfee’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that McAfee Corp. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This is a boost from McAfee’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th.

Several brokerages have commented on MCFE. Zacks Investment Research raised McAfee from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Mizuho upped their price objective on McAfee from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Pritchard Capital upped their price objective on McAfee from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on McAfee from $23.50 to $25.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on McAfee from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.42.

McAfee Company Profile

McAfee Corp. provides various integrated security, privacy, and trust solutions to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, and governments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Enterprise. Its security technologies enable home users and businesses to stay ahead of the wave of fileless attacks, viruses, malware, and other online threats.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for McAfee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McAfee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.