ENI (ETR:ENI) PT Set at €13.50 by The Goldman Sachs Group

ENI (ETR:ENI) has been assigned a €13.50 ($15.88) price objective by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 30.36% from the company’s current price.

ENI has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a €9.50 ($11.18) target price on ENI and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €8.00 ($9.41) target price on ENI and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €9.10 ($10.71) target price on ENI and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a €11.00 ($12.94) target price on ENI and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.00 ($12.94) target price on ENI and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. ENI has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €10.13 ($11.92).

ETR:ENI traded up €0.12 ($0.14) on Tuesday, reaching €10.36 ($12.18). 7,002 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,056. ENI has a 12 month low of €5.73 ($6.74) and a 12 month high of €10.52 ($12.37). The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €9.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of €8.28. The firm has a market cap of $36.70 billion and a PE ratio of -4.32.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production, Gas & Power, and Refining & Marketing and Chemical segments. The company is involved in the field development and production activities, as well as liquefied natural gas (LNG) operations in 41 countries, including Italy, Libya, Egypt, Norway, the United Kingdom, Angola, Congo, Nigeria, Mexico, the United States, Kazakhstan, Algeria, Australia, Iraq, Indonesia, Ghana, Mozambique, Bahrain, Oman, and United Arab Emirates.

