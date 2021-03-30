ENI (NYSE:E) Upgraded to “Overweight” by Morgan Stanley

ENI (NYSE:E) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. DZ Bank upgraded shares of ENI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of ENI in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of ENI from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. HSBC upgraded shares of ENI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on ENI in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

E stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.41. 141,770 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 409,490. ENI has a twelve month low of $13.36 and a twelve month high of $24.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 1.06.

ENI (NYSE:E) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. ENI had a negative return on equity of 0.62% and a negative net margin of 19.46%. The company had revenue of $14.24 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that ENI will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in shares of ENI by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 23,021 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of ENI during the fourth quarter valued at $1,298,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ENI during the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of ENI during the fourth quarter valued at $255,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of ENI by 379.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,280 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 9,720 shares during the period.

About ENI

