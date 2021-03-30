Enigma Price Hits $0.14 (ENG)

Enigma (CURRENCY:ENG) traded 11.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 30th. Enigma has a market capitalization of $1.97 million and $4.86 million worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Enigma has traded down 14.8% against the US dollar. One Enigma token can currently be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000238 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $217.65 or 0.00369276 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00004845 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.38 or 0.00029486 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,191.88 or 0.05415441 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0867 or 0.00000147 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000222 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000031 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Enigma Token Profile

Enigma (ENG) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 12th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 35,242,582 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,993,018 tokens. Enigma’s official message board is forum.enigma.co . Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Enigma is enigma.co . The Reddit community for Enigma is /r/enigmacatalyst and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Enigma Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enigma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enigma should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Enigma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

