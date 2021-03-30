Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its holdings in Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 279,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,400 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 2.07% of Enlivex Therapeutics worth $2,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Golden Green Inc. purchased a new stake in Enlivex Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $388,000. 2.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ENLV opened at $10.65 on Tuesday. Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. has a 1-year low of $4.24 and a 1-year high of $29.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.51 and a 200-day moving average of $11.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 7.23 and a quick ratio of 7.23. The company has a market capitalization of $167.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.39 and a beta of 1.14.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ENLV. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Enlivex Therapeutics from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Enlivex Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th.

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. operates as a clinical stage macrophage reprogramming immunotherapy company. It is developing Allocetra, an off-the-shelf cell therapy designed to reprogram macrophages into homeostatic state. Resetting non-homeostatic macrophages into homeostatic state is critical for immune system rebalancing and resolution of life-threatening conditions.

