ENN Energy Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNGSY) Short Interest Up 92.9% in March

ENN Energy Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNGSY) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a growth of 92.9% from the February 28th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of XNGSY opened at $65.08 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $18.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.29 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.35 and a 200 day moving average of $55.64. ENN Energy has a 12 month low of $35.17 and a 12 month high of $70.95.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ENN Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th.

ENN Energy Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the investment, construction, operation, and management of gas pipeline infrastructures; and integrated energy, and vehicle and ship refueling stations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Retail Gas Sales Business, Sales of Integrated Energy and Services, Wholesale of Gas, Construction and Installation, and Value Added Business segments.

