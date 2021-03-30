Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Shares Sold by Baker Avenue Asset Management LP

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP trimmed its holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 18.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,251 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,233 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $2,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ENPH. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 50.9% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 33,937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,803,000 after acquiring an additional 11,454 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 86.3% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 40,996 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,386,000 after acquiring an additional 18,989 shares in the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $518,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Enphase Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $301,000. Finally, AXA S.A. grew its stake in Enphase Energy by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 92,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,664,000 after buying an additional 5,944 shares during the last quarter. 72.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

In related news, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 19,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.28, for a total transaction of $3,028,054.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 213,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,756,692.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Mandy Yang sold 5,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.43, for a total value of $1,176,903.51. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 123,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,302,709.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 167,056 shares of company stock valued at $29,145,521 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James upgraded Enphase Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Truist assumed coverage on Enphase Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $254.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Enphase Energy from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Susquehanna upgraded Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on Enphase Energy from $108.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.00.

Shares of ENPH stock opened at $140.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.53. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.55 and a fifty-two week high of $229.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.10. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 24.69%. The business had revenue of $264.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

Featured Article: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.