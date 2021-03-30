Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) Now Covered by Alliance Global Partners

Stock analysts at Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets lifted their price target on Enservco from $7.00 to $7.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

Shares of ENSV opened at $1.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $19.72 million, a P/E ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.68. Enservco has a 12-month low of $1.50 and a 12-month high of $5.85.

Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.01.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Enservco stock. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in Enservco Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) by 238.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,521 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 30,666 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.40% of Enservco worth $81,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 57.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enservco Company Profile

Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides well enhancement and fluid management services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States. It offers frac water heating, hot oiling, pressure testing, acidizing, bacteria and scale treatment, freshwater and saltwater hauling, fluid disposal, frac tank rental, well site construction, and other general oil field services.

