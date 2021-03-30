Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) Given “Neutral” Rating at CIBC

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by CIBC in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$1.40 price target on the stock. CIBC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 20.69% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ESI. Raymond James set a C$1.25 price target on shares of Ensign Energy Services and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Stifel Firstegy raised shares of Ensign Energy Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$1.35 to C$1.50 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$1.50 to C$1.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, ATB Capital upped their price target on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$1.00 to C$1.50 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$1.15.

Shares of ESI traded down C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$1.16. The stock had a trading volume of 209,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 626,281. The firm has a market cap of C$187.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.32. Ensign Energy Services has a 12 month low of C$0.42 and a 12 month high of C$1.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$1.28 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.12, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 5th. The company reported C($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.39) by C$0.27. The company had revenue of C$201.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$197.30 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Ensign Energy Services will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the oil and natural gas industry in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and other services.

