Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Raymond James

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) was downgraded by Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a C$1.20 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of C$1.25. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 6.19% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. ATB Capital upped their target price on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$1.00 to C$1.50 in a report on Monday, March 8th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$1.35 to C$1.50 in a report on Monday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$1.25 to C$1.50 in a report on Monday, March 8th. CIBC restated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$1.40 target price on shares of Ensign Energy Services in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$0.80 to C$1.25 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Ensign Energy Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$1.15.

Shares of TSE:ESI traded down C$0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$1.13. The stock had a trading volume of 327,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 629,605. Ensign Energy Services has a 1 year low of C$0.42 and a 1 year high of C$1.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$1.28 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.12, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of C$182.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.30.

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 5th. The company reported C($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.39) by C$0.27. The firm had revenue of C$201.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$197.30 million. Analysts forecast that Ensign Energy Services will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

Ensign Energy Services Company Profile

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the oil and natural gas industry in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and other services.

