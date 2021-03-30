Entain (OTCMKTS:GMVHF) Given Overweight Rating at Barclays

Entain (OTCMKTS:GMVHF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

GMVHF has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Entain from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Entain in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Entain in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Entain in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

GMVHF traded down $0.61 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.85. The stock had a trading volume of 5,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,612. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.05 and a 200-day moving average of $15.91. Entain has a one year low of $5.70 and a one year high of $22.00.

Entain PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online gaming company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the Bwin brand; online and multi-channel betting services under the Ladbrokes brand; street and online betting under the Coral brand; sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet brand; software and technology for race books and sportsbook under the Stadium brand; online sports betting, casino, and gaming products under the Eurobet brand; sports action and horse racing under the Neds brand; sports betting, casinos, games, and poker under the Sportingbet brand; peer-to-peer sports betting exchange under the Betdaq brand; and online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo brand, as well as operates an online casino website for German-speaking markets under the CasinoClub brand.

