Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Shares Sold by Castleark Management LLC

Castleark Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,395 shares during the quarter. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in Entegris were worth $3,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Entegris by 1,722.4% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 78,471 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,541,000 after purchasing an additional 74,165 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entegris during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,781,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 100.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 206,146 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,811,000 after buying an additional 103,189 shares during the period. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 16,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the period. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Entegris by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,386,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $613,748,000 after buying an additional 1,163,703 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ENTG shares. Citigroup raised their target price on Entegris from $92.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Entegris from $91.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Entegris from $66.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price target (up previously from $102.00) on shares of Entegris in a report on Monday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.40.

In other news, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.40, for a total value of $103,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,219,876. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Entegris stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $106.59. 1,894 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 935,318. Entegris, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.54 and a fifty-two week high of $114.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $103.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.48 and a beta of 1.33.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $518.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.38 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 26.54% and a net margin of 15.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Entegris, Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 27th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 26th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.58%.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

