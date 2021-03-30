EnterCoin Trading 14.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days (ENTRC)

EnterCoin (CURRENCY:ENTRC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 30th. One EnterCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0272 or 0.00000046 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, EnterCoin has traded up 14.4% against the dollar. EnterCoin has a total market cap of $155,212.18 and approximately $12,793.00 worth of EnterCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.00 or 0.00022017 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.69 or 0.00046909 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded up 7,697% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00004443 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $381.80 or 0.00646697 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.23 or 0.00068137 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 36.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.20 or 0.00027432 BTC.

About EnterCoin

EnterCoin (ENTRC) is a coin. EnterCoin’s total supply is 6,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,696,850 coins. EnterCoin’s official Twitter account is @enter_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for EnterCoin is entercoin.net

According to CryptoCompare, “EnterCoin was built as an alternative payment solution for the financially excluded communities. Entercoin claims to be one of the first tokens that can be used as an alternative currency for regulated peer to peer transactions in the Middle East, North Africa and South-East Asia. ENTRC is a ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum blockchain. “

EnterCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EnterCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EnterCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EnterCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

